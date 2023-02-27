EYEfi Group Technologies, a Software and Electronics Engineering Company, through its Partnership with Axis Communications, Launches Major Initiative for its Cloud Connect Platform – Video on InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media and EYEfi Group

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EYEfi Group Technologies (CSE:EGTI) (OTCPink:EGTTF), a software and electronics engineering company, announced that for a limited time, Axis Communications will be offering all new and existing Axis customers a free 6-month subscription to EYEfi Cloud Connect. Axis Communications ( www.axis.com ), a product partner of EYEfi, sells millions of camera devices per year in the Australian and Asian markets.



Under this exciting new initiative, Axis will underwrite the expense and pay EYEfi for the full 6-month subscription period, thereby raising awareness and driving new clients to the EYEfi Cloud Connect Platform.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Lund, Sweden, Axis is the industry leader in network video. With more than 3,800 dedicated employees across 50+ countries, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom, and audio systems, delivering customer solutions through its worldwide partnerships.

The EYEfi Cloud Connect is a VSaaS, or Video Surveillance as a Service, web-hosted cloud-based video surveillance solution that allows Axis customers to remotely store, manage, record, play, and monitor surveillance footage, entirely in the cloud. The EYEfi Cloud Connect ‘ships in the box' with a scannable QR code with every Axis camera sold to customers.

Wai King Wong, Axis Communications, Regional Director, Oceania, stated: "This initiative by Axis Communications is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to the EYEfi Cloud Connect platform and the capabilities it enables for Axis customers. We have already seen the platform simplify the security demands of thousands of end-users and we are excited to extend this solution to even more customers."

Simon Langdon, Founder and CEO, EYEfi Group Technologies, added: "We are incredibly excited by this commitment from Axis to actively market and fund the 6-month subscription offer of EYEfi Cloud Connect, which will be available for both existing and new camera purchases. With an active and growing sales pipeline, this program will help us drive adoption and close sales contracts faster."

EYEfi has already signed up three major distributors in the Oceania region, who also work with Axis Communications; Dicker Data, VSP Solutions and a global distributor, Anixter. Not a household word in North America, Australian-owned and operated Dicker Data ( www.dickerdata.com.au ) has been a leading technology hardware, software and cloud distributor for more than 40 years selling to many of the world’s leading technology vendors, including Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, and Microsoft. Dicker Data is marketing and selling EYEfi Axis Cloud through its network of more than 6,000 resellers across Australia and New Zealand.

EYEfi now has its sights set on its global expansion with several new distributors in negotiations, including one of the largest global distributors headquartered in California, USA.

EYEfi has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology known as SPARC, an acronym standing for spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution, along with an associated product suite, which turns sensors, cameras and smartphones, whether fixed, mobile, airborne or portable, into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices, connecting people and devices, in real-time and in ways not previously possible. EYEfi has also developed Industrial Internet of Things sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

The shares are trading at $0.35. For more information about EYEfi’s products, please visit the company’s website www.EYEfiGroup.com , contact Simon Langdon, CEO, by email at info@EYEfi.com.au , or Anoosh Manzoori, CEO of Shape Capital Pty Ltd, at +61.409 252 088 or by email at anoosh@shape.capital .

