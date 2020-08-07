Eyebrow Razors Will Give You the Sleekest Brows Ever—Here Are the 8 Best Ones

Tweezerman, Dermaflash, Sephora

Having well-groomed eyebrows is one of the easiest things ways to look put-together. It's why we love eyebrow pencils and brow gels so much, and it's why we're so intrigued by eyebrow razors. Most of them look like small blades, and they're used to shave stray brow hairs and to give your arches shape. To better understand what eyebrow razors are, how to use them, and why someone may choose to use them, we tapped two top-tier eyebrow experts to answer our questions. Plus, we list the seven best eyebrow razors below.

What’s the benefit of using a eyebrow razor versus another eyebrow grooming treatment?

According to Joey Healy, a New York City-based eyebrow expert and founder of Joey Healy Eyebrow Studio, a razor is the only thing that can successfully remove peach fuzz. "We are a tweeze-only studio. However, it's hard to tweeze peach fuzz because it’s so fine, so the razor is just the perfect tool for that peach fuzz."

Can you use a regular razor to shave your eyebrows?

"I would never come close to eyebrows with a regular razor," says Neil Scibelli, a New York-based celebrity makeup artist. "The shape is wider, so it’s harder to see where you’re going with it. Also, regular razors typically contain four-five blades in one razor, so they can be dangerous on the brows especially if there’s a mistake."

What’s the best way to shave your eyebrows?

Healy recommends starting with clean, dry skin that's free of any type of skincare. "You want to hold the skin down with one hand and then make short, downward strokes with the blade—it can be on a 45 degree angle," he says. "There's no need to use excessive pressure or to push the razor into the skin too much, but you should avoid moles, beauty marks, and areas that are acneic or textured."

These are the eight best eyebrow razors:

Expert-recommended budget eyebrow razor

hellogiggles - $4.99 Available at Amazon

Best flexible eyebrow razor

hellogiggles - $19.99 Available at Amazon

Best foldable eyebrow razor

hellogiggles Available at Ulta

Best customizable eyebrow razor

hellogiggles - $15.99 Available at Amazon

Best basic eyebrow razor

hellogiggles - $9 Available at Sephora

Best expert-recommended luxe eyebrow razor

hellogiggles - $18 Available at Amazon

Best luxury eyebrow razor

hellogiggles - $139 Available at Sephora

Best eyebrow razor for beginners

hellogiggles