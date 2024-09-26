Eye on the U: Are the Miami Hurricanes legit? We’ll find out as ACC play starts

The Miami Herald’s Eye on the U is back — and there’s no better time for a return considering the Miami Hurricanes’ strong start this season.

The Hurricanes are 4-0 entering Atlantic Coast Conference play. They are ranked No. 7 in the country. And Cam Ward is looking like one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

Is it legit? Or is it a mirage, too good to be true?

We’re about to find out as the Hurricanes begin ACC play against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

In the first episode of the revitalized Eye of the U show, new Miami Hurricanes beat writer Jordan McPherson (taking the reins from the now-retired Susan Miller Degnan) and host/deputy sports editor Andre Fernandez break down the Hurricanes’ strong start, what’s different about this team and Ward’s impressive start along with other early standouts. We also take a quick look at the state of the ACC as Miami begins conference play.

Remember, you can watch this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com. Thank you for watching and listening, and enjoy!