Eye serums: 10 of the best

Photograph: Laurence Monneret/Getty Images

Serum or cream, cream or serum – this is the great debate for undereyes. Like most things, it’s all about personal preference. Some people like the creamy texture of a moisturising cream, while others crave the silky-smooth lightness of a serum. But if you want more visible results, a serum is the way to go. They are more concentrated, meaning deeper penetration because they are less diluted. Don’t get caught out with all the fancy jargon on the packaging: the real key is in the ingredients. “When picking a serum, I would recommend looking for ingredients such as peptides for boosting collagen, vitamin C for brightening and retinol for fine lines and wrinkles,” says Daniel Ezra, a renowned eye surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital and Neo Health Clinic on Harley Street. Another pro to add to the (ever-growing) serum column is the gel-like consistency. It’s quick to absorb, so it slips into your beauty routine and sits well under makeup. However, in common with all beauty products, results aren’t instant. Consistency is a must. I can’t promise you’ll suddenly look like you’ve finally got those important eight hours, but you will work your way up to it.

1. Triple Correction Eye Serum £70, Dr Dennis Gross (selfridges.com)

2. Wrinkle Warrior Eye Gel Visible Dark Circle Eraser £65, katesomerville.co.uk

3. Eye Bright Contour £40, haeckels.co.uk

4. Youthful Eye Serum £19.95, no7beauty.co.uk

5. Exalted Eye Serum £81, aesop.com

6. Super-C Dark Circle Brightening £52, strivectin.co.uk

7. The Lifting Eye Serum £210, cremedelamer.co.uk

8. Eye serum £105, Epara (brownsfashion.com)

9. Sublimage L’Essence Fondamentale Yeux £201, chanel.com

10. Retinol Youth Renewal £73, murad.co.uk