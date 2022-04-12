New Eye Products From Maybelline, E.l.f. Cosmetics, CoverGirl and More

Noor Lobad
·4 min read

E.l.f x Dunkin’ The Dunkin’ Dozen

E.l.f x Dunkin&#x002019; The Dunkin&#x002019; Dozen. - Credit: Photo courtesy of E.l.f Beauty
E.l.f x Dunkin’ The Dunkin’ Dozen. - Credit: Photo courtesy of E.l.f Beauty

Photo courtesy of E.l.f Beauty

$16 at Elfcosmetics.com and Ulta Beauty

Just over one year after its collaboration with Chipotle, E.l.f Cosmetics has launched yet another food-inspired collection, this time with Dunkin’.

Among the products in the line is The Dunkin’ Dozen: a trio of eyeshadow palettes, each inspired by one of the donut shop’s three most popular offerings: Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles and Boston Kreme. Each palette consists of four shades that emulate the color scheme of its respective donut.

“We color matched the shadows with the donuts themselves, making sure it was authentic and that Dunkin’ fans could easily identify the inspiration,” said Kory Marchisotto, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of E.l.f.

With this collection, E.l.f. is doubling down down on its efforts to grow the budding intersection of food and makeup. “We want to allow our beauty enthusiasts to create their own Dunkin’-inspired looks by giving each palette a mix of matte and shimmery, metallic shades to answer everybody’s cravings,” said Marchisotto. The collection initially launched d-to-c on March 31 and landed at Ulta Beauty stores and ulta.com on April 3.

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Stretch & Strengthen Mascara

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Stretch &amp; Strengthen Mascara. - Credit: Photo courtesy of Covergirl
CoverGirl Exhibitionist Stretch & Strengthen Mascara. - Credit: Photo courtesy of Covergirl

Photo courtesy of Covergirl

$8.99-11.99 at Target, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid

CoverGirl’s line of Exhibitionist mascaras has a new addition.

Available in four varieties of black and brown shades (including a Very Black Water-Resistant shade), the Exhibitionist Stretch & Strengthen Mascara nourishes lashes while creating an eye-opening effect. “It really hits on what a lot of consumers are looking for,” said Kevin Shapiro, senior vice president of U.S. consumer beauty marketing at Coty. “It has good-for-you ingredients, it’s infused with biotin, peptides and pro-vitamin B5 to strengthen and protect lashes against breakage.”

The mascara is designed for use in tandem with CoverGirl’s Exhibitionist Lash Enhancing Liquid Eyeliner, which contains beneficial ingredients, as well, such as aloe vera and pro-vitamin D5.

“All of the CoverGirl products that we launch nowadays are really about both providing that look and benefit,” said Shapiro. “In this case, that’s a longer, lengthened lash look, but at the same time having healthy ingredients that help either protect or nourish whether it’s your skin, or in this case, your lashes.

Since the Exhibitionist Stretch & Strengthen Mascara launched nationally in January 2022, Exhibitionist as a total eye sub-brand jumped three ranks, landing now at number 12 (Nielsen, L4W, week ending Mar 26, 2022).

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum

L&#x002019;Or&#xe9;al Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum. - Credit: Photo courtesy of L&#x002019;Or&#xe9;al Paris
L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum. - Credit: Photo courtesy of L’Oréal Paris

Photo courtesy of L’Oréal Paris

$25.99-$32.99 at Lorealparisusa.com, Ulta Beauty and Target

L’Oréal Paris has added its first eye serum to its Revitalift Derm Intensives collection.

Formulated with four percent niacinamide, 1.5 percent hyaluronic acid, and one percent pure caffeine, the Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid plus Eye Serum enhances skin’s moisture retention while brightening dark circles and reducing fine lines in the eye area

“There are so many eye creams on the market, but this is our first eye serum,” said head of scientific communications for L’Oréal Paris, Madison Godesky. “It’s a more potent, targeted treatment specifically developed to meet the needs of the eye area.”

The serum’s triple-roller applicator is designed with three stainless steel balls, which can be used to dot the serum on and massage into the skin, “You can pop the triple-roller applicator in the fridge so it’s nice and cold to depuff and recirculate, if that’s your cause of dark circles,” said Godesky.

Maybelline New York Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara

Maybelline New York Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara. - Credit: Photo courtesy of Maybelline New York
Maybelline New York Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara. - Credit: Photo courtesy of Maybelline New York

Photo courtesy of Maybelline New York

$7.15-$12.20 at Maybelline.com, Ulta Beauty.

Created specifically with the concerns of Gen Z consumers in mind, Maybelline New York’s Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara aims to keep the lashes of those with even the most active of lifestyles curled all day.

The mascara utilizes a special blend of polymers borrowed from hairstyling technology for its Memory Curl Formula, which has been tested to be suitable for sensitive eyes, said Tina Liu, marketing director for Maybelline New York Mascara.

“The Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara was created with inclusivity at the forefront at the launch,” said Liu. “Knowing Gen Z is the most diverse generation yet there was a huge need gap in our research for mascara, as they overindexed in concerns that lashes were too straight and didn’t hold a curl, that’s how the revolution of curl bounce was born.

The mascara comes in four shades, including black and brown waterproof versions. By implementing ingredients rooted in hairstyling into the mascara, Maybelline aims to provide users with a curl that will remain long after the brush has done the physical curling.

