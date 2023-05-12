This Eye Cream from a Celebrity-Loved Brand 'Instantly Brightens' Dark Circles, and It's Finally Back in Stock

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The Ilia Beauty eye cream racked up a waitlist of 3,000+ when it was sold out

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

While we may be well versed in applying moisturizer to our faces, caring for our fragile eyes is important to maintaining smooth, vibrant skin all over. When it comes to the eyes, fine lines and wrinkles are a concern for many, which is why having a top-notch eye cream in your beauty routine is essential.

Ilia Beauty, a brand loved by celebs including Riley Keough and Pamela Anderson, just restocked its ultra-popular eye cream designed to revive tired eyes. But you'll want to hurry, as theIlia Beauty Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream racked up a 3,000-plus waitlist, so there's no telling how long it'll stay in stock.

Theeye cream is packed with powerful ingredients aimed to brighten dull eyes for a more smooth, vibrant appearance. Instead of retinol, a skin-smoothing vitamin A derivative that can cause irritation and dryness on sensitive skin, this vegan formula features sea fennel extract, which is a gentle retinol alternative that brightens and firms.

Ilia

Buy It! Ilia Beauty Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream, $45; iliabeauty.com

Related: Riley Keough Takes This Cream Blush That Doubles as a Lip Color with Her 'Everywhere'

In addition to sea fennel extract, the Ilia Beauty Eye Cream uses avocado extract to reduce the look of dark circles and puffiness. Other ingredients like caffeine and peptides work to depuff and revive tired eyes. Light-reflecting pearl also helps illuminate the eyes for a brightening effect, while the cooling ceramic tip doubles as a massage, offering your face some TLC during your morning routine.

And you can wear it under makeup or sunscreen, as the texture is lightweight enough to easily layer beneath your other go-to products. To apply, just swipe a small amount below the eyes, then move in slow arcs from the outer corner all the way up to the brow bone. Gently pat dry.

Story continues

In a six-week study, 83 percent of participants who used the popular eye cream saw a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles, as well as visibly brightening dull eyes. And so many reviewers are shocked by the results.

"I am blown away by how this makes my skin feel, and how it brightens up my dark circles," one five-star reviewer said. Another person wrote that it "instantly brightens" dark circles.

"I have tried over 400 eye cream products since 1987 and I've never found an eye cream that didn't burn the delicate skin around my eyes or cause my eyes to burn and water," a third person said. "Whether you are 18 or 80, this is the soothing smoothing eye cream for youthful looking line-free, wrinkle-free, sensitive young or aging eyes."

TheBright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream has just been restocked at Ilia Beauty. If you're looking for a gentle way to smooth lines and brighten your eyes, add this plant-based eye cream to your beauty cabinet before it sells out again.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.