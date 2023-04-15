These Eye-Catching Earrings Worn by Selena Gomez and Gabrielle Union Always Get Me Tons of Compliments

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

They’re so popular, they’ve sold out four times.

Instagram @gabunion/ Getty Images

Ever since I ran into the early-2000s Justice store and set my eyes on a hot pink and lime green BFF heart necklace, I was hooked on jewelry. This is because nothing completes an outfit like the perfect jewels that add just the right amount of glam to any look. And while I’ve garnered up an impressive stash of necklaces, earrings, and bracelets over the years, there’s one specific piece I’ve been loving: Jennybird’s Nouveaux Puff Earrings.

The accessory brand known for its unique designs has set itself apart with its Nouveaux Puff Earrings. Made of gold tone-dipped brass and complete with a high-shine gloss, they’ll definitely stand out from the rest of your collection. Not to mention, the style adheres to its name, offering shoppers a puffy, voluminous design that makes for a fashion moment — the brand even refers to them as “shoulder pads for your ears.”

Jenny Birds

Shop now: $120; jennybird.com

Celebrities also can’t get enough of the distinctive set, as Sarah Snook, Hailey Bieber, Shay Mitchell, and Maren Morris are all part of the large fan roster. Gabrielle Union even styled them with an open-front cardigan and laid-back jeans earlier this year, while Selena Gomez has donned the orb earrings on multiple occasions. This is undoubtedly the reason the earrings are always selling out (four times, to be exact!), but I was able to snag a gold pair during a restock and put them to the test. Spoiler alert: They’re totally worth the hype.

I’ve been wearing my Jennybird Nouveaux Puff Earrings non-stop, as they’re easy to throw on and go. I’ve styled them with loose-fitting sweats and a crop top, which looked chic and trendy, as well as an upscale one-piece that had me dressing to the nines. Even better, they’re on full display whether my hair is up or down, as the chunky silhouette stands out from any backdrop. The versatile earrings are also like nothing I’ve seen before, racking up compliments wherever I take them.

Story continues

One of the more notable attributes, though, is how lightweight the earrings are despite their thick body. This is because the inside of the earring is hollowed out, though you won’t be able to notice any empty space when they’re on. In other words, it’s a top-secret fashion hack that’s just genius. Better yet, the backings are wide and large, eliminating tugging but providing you with additional support.

The bulbous set doesn’t only come in shiny gold, but also a lustrous silver, too. Both finishes retail for $120, and while that may be a little more than your average pair of earrings, they’re well worth the price. (Besides, most celebrity-worn styles will set you back far more.) So make like the stars (and me) by locking in your new favorite earrings that you’re sure to wear on repeat.

Jenny Birds

Shop now: $120; jennybird.com



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.