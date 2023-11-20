EY in talks to abandon London headquarters

EY London Office

EY is in talks to abandon its London headquarters in the latest sign of an accelerating office slump as working from home transforms professional life.

The Big Four accountant is understood to be examining its options after launching a property review of its More London office, near London Bridge.

The 10-storey building, located on the south bank of River Thames between London Bridge and Tower Bridge, has been the headquarters of EY’s UK and Ireland businesses since 2003 and hosts about 9,000 employees including its global executive team.

The partnership is considering ditching its tower block as staff increasingly work remotely. EY moved to a hybrid work policy in 2021 “with the expectation that most of its people will normally spend at least two days a week working remotely”.

It is understood that the More London office is busiest between Tuesday and Thursday, with occupancy at 88pc during peak times.

A review has been launched in preparation for EY’s 25-year lease on the building expiring in 2028. It is understood that the review is in its early stages and will take into account office occupancy levels.

A potential exit comes despite the fact that EY has nearly tripled in size since it first moved into the building.

The partnership’s headcount across its UK has risen from about 7,100 employees in 2003 to more than 21,000 last year. More than 13,500 are based in London, including its financial services team located in the firm’s separate office in Canary Wharf.

The auditor recently announced huge cost-cutting measures and plans for layoffs as economic uncertainty sees demand for advisory work decline.

EY is also seeking to recover from a botched break-up plan that the firm spent $600m (£481.6m) on before it was abandoned earlier this year.

The company becomes the latest major London employer to rethink whether it needs a tower block office as more staff work from home.

Canary Wharf has been hit by a number of high-profile exits, including HSBC which plans to leave its headquarters – nicknamed the “Tower of Doom” – at the end of its tenancy in 2027.

Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance will also depart from the district for an office in The City of London and Credit Suisse is leaving as part of its integration into UBS.

Demand for office space in London has plunged as many bosses give up on attempts to lure workers back to their desks and let staff work from home at least part of the week.

Many companies are now downsizing and around 10pc of offices in central London currently sit empty.

Landlords have begun offering tenants prolonged rent-free periods and free office fit-outs in hopes of enticing them to fill the vacant space.

Companies signing long-term office leases in London are now being offered a year and a half rent-free period on average, according to property consultancy Carter Jonas, compared to 5 months before 2019.

Offices in Canary Wharf are offering the highest average rent-free period of any prime central London office hub, in some cases reaching up to three years. The vacancy rate across the district stands at 14.8pc.

EY moved into its open-plan More London office in 2003. It was one of the six buildings designed by Foster and Partners, the British architects behind the Gherkin and Canary Wharf’s HSBC Tower, under a £800m project to regenerate Southwark’s derelict docklands.

More London, a 13-acre development owned by the Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund, is also home to rival Big Four firm PwC and the former City Hall building. The Mayor of London and the Greater London Authority moved out of the Norman Foster-designed building in 2021 to a cheaper location in East London.

An EY spokesman said: “As a growing business with over 20 offices across the UK, we continually review our real estate footprint. We do not comment on speculation.”

Canary Wharf declined to comment.

