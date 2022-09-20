EY expands Neurodiversity Centres of Excellence to Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EY Canada is expanding its Neurodiversity Centre of Excellence (NCoE) network, opening its sixth centre in Calgary, Alberta. Starting in Philadelphia in 2016, the NCoE model has expanded globally, including a rapidly growing Canadian team that spans across Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City, Halifax, and now Calgary.

The strength-based talent model unlocks the potential of neurodiverse talent pools to integrate advanced business and technology capabilities, with skills including data analytics, blockchain, robotics, AI and cybersecurity to help clients overcome some of their most complex business challenges.

The expansion will allow EY Canada to offer an end-to-end neurodiversity inclusion model which will help clients build their workforce and meet business demands. The NCoE model has evolved since its inception to provide a unique, end-to-end neurodiversity inclusion consulting service that offers advanced technology capabilities to help organizations better recruit, onboard and develop a neurodiverse workforce.

“We know other organizations have similar desires to expand inclusion efforts and leverage a neurodiverse team to address high-demand areas such as intelligent automation and analytics to drive innovation and productivity. Through the NCoE, we’re creating supportive working environments that fuel innovation, bring a new dimension of creativity and drive greater diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace – both at the firm and among our clients.”

Anthony Rjeily, Digital Transformation, and Innovation Leader at EY Canada

“We are pleased to welcome EY’s latest investment in Calgary with the expansion of its Neurodiversity Centre of Excellence. This is not only a vote of confidence in this city and our province, it is a vote of confidence in every individual who is looking for work. The services provided through this centre will help match employers and employees and strengthen our economy.”

Honourable Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta

“Invest Alberta worked with EY Canada for the launch of its first Canadian-based Finance Centre of Excellence in January 2022, and we are excited about their expansion to include the Neurodiversity Centre of Excellence. This expansion shows a commitment to the workforce of the future and to creating more opportunities for Albertans and for companies investing in Alberta. This centre of excellence will help Alberta’s diverse workforce innovate to tackle the world’s biggest challenges.”

Rick Christiaanse, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Alberta

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform, and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data, and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.

For more information about our organization, please visit EY Canada | Building a better working world

For more about the Neurodiversity Centres of Excellence in Canada, and how proven methodology that leverages every type of thinker ultimately helps everyone in the workplace and is creating a workforce for the future.

Neurodiversity Centres of Excellence, EY Canada | EY Canada

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.

Learn more at www.investalberta.ca

