EY to create 1,000 jobs in N. Ireland, kicking off investment conference

LONDON (Reuters) - Professional services firm EY will create 1,000 jobs in Northern Ireland over the next five years, the British government announced on Wednesday ahead of an event aimed at attracting global investors to the region.

The Northern Ireland Investment Summit, which will draw 200 international delegates to Belfast, was set up to encourage foreign investment following the revised post-Brexit deal known as the Windsor Framework agreed in February.

EY will establish a new regional hub in Northern Ireland, the government said.

Britain's business and trade ministry also announced funding for several local firms to develop green technologies.

Suzanne Wylie, CEO of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, welcomed EY's investment announcement.

"It is especially encouraging to see new roles created in areas such as cyber-security, AI and data analytics, specialisms which we know Northern Ireland has growing strengths in," Wylie said.

