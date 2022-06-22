EY Announces Bharat Rana of ProSmile as an Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that co-founder & CEO Bharat Rana of ProSmile was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New Jersey Award winner

MANHATTAN, N.Y., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that co-founder and CEO Bharat Rana of ProSmile was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New Jersey Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Bharat based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am honored to have been chosen amongst so many intelligent business leaders and truly humbled to have won the incredible title of Entrepreneur Of The Year. True success never comes easy and never comes to those who quit," said Bharat Rana, co-founder and CEO of ProSmile.

ProSmile is the culmination of over 10 years of hard work and growth through partnerships and acquisitions. Today, ProSmile is the premier DSO (Dental Services Organization), with over 1,000 employees serving hundreds of affiliated dentists at 70+ dental practices throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Helping to serve over a half-million patients every year, ProSmile allows its clinical affiliates to focus on patient care and offer outstanding treatment to everyone, including those from underserved communities.

Rana continued, "Our mantra has always been to serve the patient, not the insurance. We also believe in the importance of partnering with the healthcare community to expand meaningful access to care across the region. As an entrepreneur, I am focused on making a difference and creating a positive impact. Aside from family, I devote a tremendous amount of time to my business, the boards I serve, philanthropy and helping other entrepreneurs scale their organizations."

As a New Jersey award winner, Bharat will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com

Donald Katz of Audible

Michael Dell of Dell Technologies

A. Taylor & Rob Giuliani of Playa Bowls

Jermone Griffith of Tumi

Howard Schultz of Starbucks

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

