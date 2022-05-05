Extruded Snacks Market to Hit USD 77.72 Billion by 2029 | Extruded Snacks Industry to Exhibit at a CAGR of 5.57% till 2022-2029

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in Extruded Snacks Market are PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.), Calbee, Inc. (Japan), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Campbell Soup Company (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), ITC Limited (India), Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), Mondelez International (U.S.), JFC International (U.S.), Lorenz Snack World (Germany) and Others

Pune, India, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global extruded snacks market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for conventional and ready-to-eat food items. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Extruded Snacks Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the extruded snacks industry size was valued at USD 50.37 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 53.20 billion in 2022 to USD 77.72 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.57% during the projected period.

COVID-19 Impact:

Increasing Adoption of Protein Rich Food Amid Pandemic To Bolster Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several industries, including the food and beverage sector. Also, people are more inclined toward healthy eating habits due to the spread of coronavirus. The government has imposed strict restrictions on transportation due to which people stocked their grocery supplies and snacks. This bolstered the market growth during the pandemic period. Also, the awareness regarding health benefits and increasing consumption of protein-rich and nutritional food products has supported the market growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/extruded-snacks-market-101510

List of Key Players Profiled in Market Report For Extruded Snacks:

  • PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Calbee, Inc. (Japan)

  • Kellogg Company (U.S.)

  • Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

  • General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

  • ITC Limited (India)

  • Grupo Bimbo (Mexico)

  • Mondelez International (U.S.)

  • JFC International (U.S.)

  • Lorenz Snack World (Germany)

Report Coverage:

The report provides factual information and statistical data regarding market growth and upcoming opportunities. Also, the report sheds light on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and strategies adopted by the key market players to improve their business performance. Furthermore, drivers and restraints affecting the market's growth potential are highlighted in this report. The regional insights regarding segmented market areas are given further along with the list of key market players leading the industry. The companies focus on various market development strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, alliances, and partnerships, allowing companies to enhance their business reach.

Segments:

Corn Based Products Dominates The Market Due to a Wide Range of Flavors & Textures

The market is categorized into corn, wheat, potato, rice, and others by product type.

The market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online retail based on distribution channels.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/extruded-snacks-market-101510

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Demand For Conventional Food Products To Foster Market Growth

The increased demand for convenient and on-the-go food products is attributed to the extruded snacks market growth. Also, increasing adoption of protein-rich and nutritional food is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, changing the population's lifestyle and evolving eating habits are anticipated to drive the market and increase the sales rate for the extruded snacks in segmented regions.

However, high processing costs and technical errors may hinder the market growth during the projected period.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Holds Highest Market Share Due To Increasing Consumer Demands

Asia Pacific dominates the global extruded snacks market share due to the region's emerging food and beverage industries. Also, increasing consumer demands for ready-to-eat and convenient food is expected to drive regional market growth.

North America stands at second-highest global market position during the forecast period due to increasing investments in the market. Also, increasing population and rising snack consumption are expected to fuel regional growth.

Competitive Landscape:

New Product Launch Allow Companies to Enhance Their Product Portfolio

The key market players focus on adopting several business growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, alliances, and partnerships. Also, the companies implement various innovative business development strategies by incorporating technological advancements to enhance their product portfolio. Furthermore, the companies implement various practices to globalize their business and attract global customers.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/extruded-snacks-market-101510

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Impact of COVID on Supply Chain of Extruded Snacks Market

  • Global Extruded Snacks Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product Type (Value)

        • Corn

        • Wheat

        • Potato

        • Rice

        • Others

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

        • Convenience Stores

        • Specialty Stores

        • Online Retail

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/extruded-snacks-market-101510

Notable Industry Development:

  • March 2020: The U.S.-based snack manufacturer, ReGrained, has launched a new product, ‘Regrained Puffs.’ The product is a grain blend and can be used to manufacture various extruded snacks.

Read Related Insights:

Baked Savoury Snacks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Baked Savoury Biscuits, Baked Potato Chips, Baked Extruded Snacks, Ready-To-Eat (RTD) Popcorns), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Healthy Snacks Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Meat Snacks, Nut, Seeds & Trail Mixes, Dried Fruit Snacks, Cereal & Granola Bars, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online Retails), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Snack Food Products Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Bakery Snacks, Frozen Snacks, Confectionery Snacks, Salted Snacks), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Convenience Stores), and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Flames vs. Stars

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that