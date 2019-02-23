Extremely rare Michael Jordan card sells for record price on eBay

Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan maintains his status as a legend even in retirement. An extremely rare Jordan card sold for $350,100 on eBay, according to the Chicago Tribune.

That figure broke a few records. It was not only the most expensive card ever sold on eBay, but it might also be the most expensive Jordan card ever sold.

The card, which was sold through PWCC, is one of 10. Only three of those cards are thought to be in circulation. Brent Huigens, the CEO of PWCC, told the Tribune this was the first time he had ever handled the card.

So, are you curious to know what a $350,100 Michael Jordan cards looks like? Here you go:

This 1997 Michael Jordan basketball card was sold by @PWCCmarketplace on eBay last night for $350,100. The card, which was limited to 10 and was graded by PSA as "altered," became the highest priced basketball card ever sold on eBay. pic.twitter.com/7MGEiT2GxB — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 21, 2019





As Rovell notes, the card received an “altered” grade, which means the card is authentic, but may have been repaired or touched up at some point. Both the seller and buyer of the card have decided to remain anonymous.

That $350,100 price tag is a huge outlier compared to other Jordan cards. Sports Collectors Daily editor Rich Mueller told the Tribune a perfect Jordan rookie card typically sells for a much lower price.

“His rookie card, even a PSA 10, (which is) gem mint — there aren’t a ton of those around — typically sells for $20,000 to $25,000.”

What caused the eBay price to skyrocket? It sounds like it was the fear of missing out on a unique piece of memorabilia. The price on the Jordan card jumped by “nearly $150,000 in the final two minutes.” Bidders all decided to make their final push as time was expiring.

A rare Michael Jordan card sold for over $350,000. (AP Photo)

Believe it or not, Jordan’s card isn’t the most expensive card sold during a public auction. It’s third. Lew Alcindor had a card sell for over $500,000, and a rookie George Mikan card once sold for $403,664.

If you have any old sports cards lying around, now would be a good time to check on them. You might not have a card worth $300,000 sitting in that box in the basement, but you still could turn a decent profit.

