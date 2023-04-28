Multiple tornadoes reported in South as new severe weather threatens Texas

Multiple tornadoes were reported in Florida and Georgia on Thursday, as a new storm brings a severe weather threat and possible tornadoes to Texas.

Seven tornadoes were reported in the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia on Thursday. A large and "extremely dangerous" tornado was confirmed west of Tallahassee Thursday afternoon. Major damage to homes was reported in Hosford in the area.

Straight-line winds gusted to 76 mph near Panama City, Florida, as severe storms progressed east across the southeast Big Bend.

A 33-year-old man from Illinois was struck by lightning on a pier in Panama City Beach midday Thursday, police said. He was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

PHOTO: Tornado damage in Hosford, Fla., April 27, 2023. (Garrett Harvey)

PHOTO: Tornado in Southside Jacksonville, Fla., April 27, 2023. (ChrisFLTornado/Twitter)

Another storm is forecast to bring a severe weather threat for most of eastern Texas Friday, from Dallas to Houston and down to Corpus Christi.

A tornado warning "with strong rotation" has been issued for portions of Coryell and Bell counties Friday afternoon.

"Important: you will not be able to clearly see this coming as it is completely rain-wrapped! Make sure to be in your safe space!" the National Weather Service in Fort Worth warned.

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of central Texas through 8 p.m. CT Friday, from about 40 miles north-northwest of Waco to 15 miles southwest of Temple. Strong to severe storms capable of very large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

PHOTO: Texas weather map. (ABC News)

On Saturday, this severe threat moves into the Florida Panhandle again, as well as southern Georgia and Alabama. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but a few tornadoes can't be ruled out.

