Multiple tornadoes reported in South as new severe weather threatens Texas
Multiple tornadoes were reported in Florida and Georgia on Thursday, as a new storm brings a severe weather threat and possible tornadoes to Texas.
Seven tornadoes were reported in the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia on Thursday. A large and "extremely dangerous" tornado was confirmed west of Tallahassee Thursday afternoon. Major damage to homes was reported in Hosford in the area.
Straight-line winds gusted to 76 mph near Panama City, Florida, as severe storms progressed east across the southeast Big Bend.
A 33-year-old man from Illinois was struck by lightning on a pier in Panama City Beach midday Thursday, police said. He was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.
MORE: Is Tornado Alley shifting due to climate change? Scientists explain how warming climate affects tornado activity
Another storm is forecast to bring a severe weather threat for most of eastern Texas Friday, from Dallas to Houston and down to Corpus Christi.
A tornado warning "with strong rotation" has been issued for portions of Coryell and Bell counties Friday afternoon.
"Important: you will not be able to clearly see this coming as it is completely rain-wrapped! Make sure to be in your safe space!" the National Weather Service in Fort Worth warned.
A tornado watch has been issued for portions of central Texas through 8 p.m. CT Friday, from about 40 miles north-northwest of Waco to 15 miles southwest of Temple. Strong to severe storms capable of very large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.
On Saturday, this severe threat moves into the Florida Panhandle again, as well as southern Georgia and Alabama. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but a few tornadoes can't be ruled out.
ABC News' Max Golembo contributed to this report.
Multiple tornadoes reported in South as new severe weather threatens Texas originally appeared on abcnews.go.com