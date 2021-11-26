‘Extremely concerned’: Tim Paine takes leave of absence from all cricket

Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

News puts Paine in serious doubt for Ashes series against England

Comes a week after he stepped down as Australia’s Test captain





Tim Paine will take an indefinite leave of absence from all cricket “for the foreseeable future”, throwing into serious doubt his availability for the Ashes and his future in the international game.

Less than two weeks before the start of Australia’s series defence against England, Paine’s manager announced the 36-year-0ld would take a “mental health break” in the wake of the text message scandal which prompted the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman to stand down as Australia’s Test captain last Friday.

The news, which could mean Paine has worn the baggy green for the last time, comes as Cricket Australia prepares to announce a new captain, with Pat Cummins the expected pick and Steve Smith widely expected to deputise.

“Confirming that @tdpaine36 is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite mental health break,” James Henderson posted on Twitter. “We are extremely concerned for his and Bonnie’s wellbeing and will be making no further comment at this time.”

Paine last week clarified he remained available for Ashes selection, indicating his desire to end his Test career on the “ultimate high” of an Australian series defence at home, which begins in Brisbane on 8 December.

He had been called up and set to bat at first drop in Tasmania’s one-day match against Western Australia on Friday, giving him a chance to play five consecutive days of cricket after a low-key return via the state’s second XI. following neck surgery in September. But Cricket Tasmania on Friday confirmed the 36-year-old will step away from the game.

“Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has advised Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future,” Cricket Tasmania said in a statement.

“Tim’s decision makes him unavailable for selection for today’s Marsh One-Day Cup match against Western Australia. His place in the squad will be taken by Charlie Wakim. Cricket Tasmania will continue to support Tim and his family both professionally and personally over the summer.”

Speculation over Paine’s place in the Australia Test team has been rife since his resignation after revelations that he had been investigated for sending sexually explicit text messages to a female former Cricket Tasmania staffer four years ago. While he was cleared by the 2018 investigation, he said last Friday he did not want the controversy to be a distraction during the Ashes. The news of his omission from the Test team altogether means Alex Carey and Josh Inglis will likely vie for his spot behind the stumps.

The former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said this week Paine’s selection would still be distracting for the team. But teammates had hoped he would remain in the side, with Nathan Lyon calling him the “best keeper in the world”.

“This is very selfish – from a bowler’s point of view I want the best gloveman behind the stumps,” the off-spinner said on Thursday. “Every bowler’s relationship with the keeper is exceptional. Tim Paine is a very lovable guy and very well respected.

“I’m pretty sure I’m speaking on behalf of every bowler that we want the best keeper. He’s got my full support and I 100% guarantee he’s got the full support of the Australian change room.”