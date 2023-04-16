These 'Extremely Comfortable' Cooling Bed Sheets Are as Little as $24 at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

They don’t hold my body heat like others I own”

Amazon

After a long day, there's nothing better than crawling under the covers. But for many, that initial warmth may lead to uncomfortable night sweats, leaving you sticky and damp. If you want a good night's sleep without overheating, consider upgrading your sheets with bedding that can provide cooling relief.

The Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, the latter of which is complete with deep pockets that can stretch to fit over mattresses as thick as 16 inches. The sheets are breathable, amazingly silky soft, and made from a combination of moisture-resistant microfiber and viscose bamboo fiber to keep you cool through spring and summer. Thanks to durable stitching the linen won't tear or pill. Plus, the bedding is machine washable, making it super easy to care for.

Discounts vary depending on the size and color you opt for, but you can snag the queen set in a handful of shades for as little as $24. Shoppers can choose from 12 hues in all, including neutrals like white and charcoal gray, as well as pastels like aqua blue, available in sizes twin through California king.

Amazon

Buy It! Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set in Purple, $23.99; amazon.com

Related: These Bath Towels with 36,000+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like 'Luxury' — and They're Just $10 Apiece

Thousands of Amazon customers have given the "wrinkle-free" sheets a five-star rating. One happy shopper wrote that it's "absolutely the best sheet set ever," noting that it's "extremely comfortable and cooling throughout the night."

Another shared, "I love these sheets," adding that the set is "silky soft" and "feels great against my skin." They also wrote: "They don't hold my body heat like others I own." A third shopper stated that the bedding "feels like hotel sheets," adding, "They are perfect, just what you need after a long day to sleep well!"

Story continues

Add the breathable and cooling Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set to your Amazon cart today! Keep scrolling to shop the sheet set in more colors below.

Amazon

Buy It! Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set in Navy Blue, $23.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set in White, $23.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set in Taupe Sand, $23.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.