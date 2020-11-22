Extremely Chic Glassware To Make At-Home Drinks Feel Special

'Times like these' have been going on for so long now that we're having to find new ways to bring little sparks of joy. As we enter the strangest holiday season we've ever known, drinks parties, dinners and festive gatherings are hovering somewhere between hugely unlikely and hugely irresponsible. So what can you do to inject that sense of party and fun into your life? Glassware, baby!



Nothing can make you feel more infantile than drinking white wine from a mug. Likewise, nothing can make you feel fancier than sipping one of your eight glasses of water per day from a particularly chic tumbler. So step into a world beyond Ikea glass sets – your future self will thank you.

This is a classic glass style for sparkling wines, according to those in the know. If you're more of a layman like me, they look like they would make your drink taste more expensive – especially with that beautifully rippled surface.



Ferm Living Ripple Champagne Glasses - Set of 2, $, available at HUH Store

A variation on the rippled champagne coupe, this Oliver Bonas set of four adds a pop of colour with those slim purple stems.



Oliver Bonas Lina Purple Champagne Saucers Set of Four, $, available at Oliver Bonas

When these wine glasses popped up in R29's editorial Slack channel you could hear a collective 'ooooh' echo around London. The wide bowls add a unique feel and allow red wine to breathe, improving both aroma and taste.



LSA International Borough Red Wine Glasses, Set of 4, $, available at John Lewis

You don't have to be a wine drinker to get into fun glassware. This tumbler set from Marimekko is the perfect balance of playful and unique to make your WFH glass of water feel special.



Marimekko Sukat Makkaralla Tumbler Set, $, available at Marimekko

If you want to go for something more classic, there are plenty of vintage options to be found, like this set of five cut-glass water glasses.



Etsy Small Cut Glass Water Glasses Set Of Five, $, available at AgnesandBertie

As with everything, there is always a sustainable option – like this set of recycled wine glasses in a soothing green.



Rose & Grey Set of Four Recycled Glass Wine Glasses, $, available at Rose & Grey

And finally, never has staying hydrated been more fun than with this beautifully silly fish carafe. Who would turn down a drink from this?



SERAX Transparent Green Glass Fish Carafe, $, available at Trouva

