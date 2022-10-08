‘Extremely aggressive’ NC bull still on the loose Saturday, now a social media darling

A rodeo bull that escaped from a North Carolina stockyard this week quickly become a social media sensation despite the danger authorities say the animal presents to anyone in its path.

Police in the Stanly County town of Norwood said on Facebook Friday the bull remained on the loose. The bull still had not been reported found on Saturday.

Norwood borders Lake Tillery — 47 miles east of Charlotte.

Call 911 if you see the bull, police urge

Police revealed the great escape on Thursday, warning on Facebook that the chocolate bull “is extremely aggressive.”

“If you see this bull please call 911 immediately and under no circumstances should you approach the animal, as he will chase you,” according to the Norwood Police Department Facebook post.

The 700-pound bull “broke through the wall and escaped” the stockyard on Indian Mound Road about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Norwood Police Chief James Wilson told The Stanly News & Press.

Cowboys, dogs search in vain

Cowboys from out of town and professionals with dogs trained to track cattle have searched for the bull, according to the newspaper.

The bull tore through “four or five boards” in a barn, Marcus Harward of the Stanly County Livestock Market told WSOC.

Drones, horses and dogs were used to no avail, Harward told the station, adding that the bull will likely turn up in a pasture as it looks for “grass, water and cows.”

Norwood the new Pamplona?

Norwood Police quickly picked up on the humorous social media reaction to its Facebook post Thursday.

In a followup post, police included a photo that someone posted on social media of men fleeing a raging bull during the annual “running of the bulls” in Pamplona, Spain.

“Meanwhile in Norwood...” read the headline superimposed on the photo.

“Whoever did this, We Salute You!” Norwood Police said, adding a laughing emoji reaction.

The police department’s original post of the missing bull drew at least 60 wisecrack comments on Facebook.

“Bbq at my place,” a man posted with flashing images of grilled steaks.

“Sounds like a lot of Bull to me,” another person posted.

“Someone let Spain know, Norwood is the new location for the running of the bulls,” a third posted.