Extreme winds knock out power to 280,000 customers; nearly 210,000 customers still without power

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - More than 280,000 Hydro One customers have experienced power outages caused by the high winds that continue to sweep across the province. Significant damage has been reported including broken poles, fallen trees and hazardous road conditions. Crews have restored power to 78,000 customers and where safe, continue to restore power to those affected. The company anticipates more outages may occur until winds subside.

Winds over 100 km/h resulted in broken poles, downed power lines and fallen trees on lines (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

Due to the severity of the damage, the company is bringing in staff from other areas not affected by the storm to assist with restoration efforts. Hydro One expects customers in the hardest hit areas to be without power overnight, including in southern, central and eastern Ontario.

If the power in your area is affected by severe weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Tracking and reporting power outages

For outage information and updates, visit Hydro One's outage map or download the free mobile app. Customers can also sign up in advance for text or email notifications. These free tools allow customers to check the status of power outages anywhere in Hydro One's service area and receive helpful tips and news. Sign up at www.hydroone.com/outages.

Customers can also report their outage by texting WATTS (92887), online, through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

Hydro One appreciates everyone's patience as crews work to safely restore power.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE.

