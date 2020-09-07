Extreme sports enthusiast killed in jump from cliff in Washington, deputies say

An extreme sports enthusiast was killed during a failed BASE jump near Washington’s Mount Baring, according to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the 23-year-old New Jersey man has not been released.

Investigators say the incident happened around noon Sept. 3 inside the Wild Sky Wilderness Area, which the U.S. Forest Service says is known for its “steep and rugged” features. The mountain is about a 90-minute drive northeast of Seattle.

“The male was parachuting with a friend near Mount Baring when witnesses observed him hit the side of a mountain before disappearing into the mountain’s steep terrain,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post.

A search team spotted his parachute later that day on the north face of Mount Baring, but was “unable to gain access to the location due to the dangerous and difficult terrain,” the post said.

“Friday morning, SnoHawk10 (a helicopter) returned and inserted a four-person mountain rescue team to the ground nearby. It took the team several hours to navigate the steep terrain and get to the location of the victim’s parachute,” the release said. “Rescuers located the 23-year-old victim deceased.”

BASE jumping is a “dangerous” variation of skydiving, in which people leap from “buildings, antennas, spans and earth (BASE),” using specially made parachutes to break their fall, Base-jumping.com reports. It is considered “a fringe extreme sport or stunt,” the site says.

Investigators say the victim’s body was transferred to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, and to “determine the cause and manner of death,” the release said.

The coroner’s office had not posted its findings as of Sept. 7.