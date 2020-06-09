Extreme heat in store for Toronto on Tuesday, Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto, saying the city can expect extreme heat on Tuesday through to Wednesday.

The federal weather agency says a hot air mass will push temperatures into the low 30s during the day on both days.

On Tuesday night, lows between 20 C and 22 C are expected, but the extreme heat will be back on Wednesday, when humidity is expected to increase. Humidex values could creep into the mid to high 30s.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Environment Canada says relief, however, is in sight.

Temperatures are forecast to cool on Wednesday night as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal nears Ontario.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," Environment Canada says in the warning.

Risks of extreme heat are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Toronto residents are reminded never to leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle on hot days.

As well, outdoor workers should take regular breaks in cool places.

City to open 14 emergency cooling centres

In a news release on Monday, the city said it will open 14 emergency cooling centres whenever Environment Canada issues a heat warning for Toronto this summer.

The city said it had to modify its plan for heat relief this year because several facilities that were part of its network of cooling spaces last year are now closed due to the pandemic.

The centres will provide air-conditioned places for residents to rest indoors and receive a cool drink. Staff who are trained to help residents affected by the extreme heat will be on hand.

Infection prevention and control measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The centres will operate during heat warnings only from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except the one at Metro Hall, which will run 24 hours during heat warnings.

Toronto residents who want to use the emergency cooling centres are urged, when they are heading to one, to wear a face mask, avoid using public transit, taxis and ride-sharing services, practise hand hygiene and physical distancing.

A list of emergency cooling centres can be found here.