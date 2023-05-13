Extreme heat increases health threat, new wildfire sparks in Alberta

The combination of extreme temperatures and wildfire smoke could have serious ramifications for the health of Albertans for an extended period of time, along with the potential for creating new blazes that has resulted in the evacuations of thousands of residents this month.

A steep ridge over Western Canada will bring a resurgence of summer-like temperatures this weekend into next week, creating highly favourable conditions for the spark and spread of additional wildfires throughout the hard-hit province.

Residents should prepare now by reviewing emergency preparedness and evacuation plans in the event of nearby fires in the days ahead.

Extended period of summer-like warmth ahead

An unusually warm and dry start to the year placed the province in a dangerous position heading into wildfire season, and a recent spate of summer-like heat fostered the development of several major fires.

Alberta Wildfires has documented more than 400 blazes throughout the province so far this year. As of Saturday morning, there are 77 active fires. The vast majority of those fires started within the past couple of weeks, and officials attributed nearly half of them to human activities.

Showers over the past couple of days helped crews get ahead on the fires burning across Alberta. That relief proved short-lived, unfortunately, and conditions will make a bad situation even worse this weekend and next week as a heat dome builds over Western Canada.

A potent, upper-level ridge of high pressure will develop over Western Canada this weekend. Strong ridges foster sinking air, which warms up and dries out as it descends toward the ground.

The end result will be a prolonged stretch of very dry and unseasonably hot temperatures centred on hard-hit Alberta.

Starting this weekend and stretching into next week, daytime high temperatures will soar into the upper 20s across Alberta, with many communities facing opportunities to climb into the low-to-mid 30s, especially in northern Alberta. These temperatures are 10-15+ degrees above average for the middle of May, likely threatening records in some areas.

The heat will be accompanied by very low humidity. The combination of high temperatures and low moisture will foster a considerable fire danger throughout the region.

Day after day of sunny, dry, and unseasonably hot conditions will allow for an extreme fire danger to overspread much of Alberta by next week, even spreading into neighbouring sections of western Saskatchewan, northeastern British Columbia, and the Northwest Territories.

Destructive wildfire season shows no signs of relenting

While May is the traditional peak of wildfire season in Alberta, the sheer scope of the wildfires across the province this year is unprecedented.

This year’s fires have collectively consumed nearly half a million hectares of land through May 11, which is more than seven-and-a-half times the total land burned by wildfires through this point in the year over the past five seasons combined.

Tens of thousands of Albertans have been forced from their homes this month as crews rushed to contain out-of-control wildfires as they threatened communities.

Some homes and structures have been damaged by the blazes so far, with significant infrastructure damage reported in the Sturgeon Lake Cree First Nation.

Heat, wildfire smoke poses health risk

There are heat warnings and special air quality statements in parts of the province as a result of the temperatures and wildfire smoke.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke.

People in the warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time

