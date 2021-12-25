Extreme cold warnings issued across Alberta

The majority of Alberta falls under cold weather warnings issued Christmas Day. (Environment Canada - image credit)

A predicted cold snap has arrived with extreme cold warnings blanketing most of the province.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings across Alberta on Saturday afternoon. With wind chill, the coldest areas will dip between -40 C and -50 C.

Northern Alberta will experience a prolonged period of these conditions possibly going into next weekend, the warning reads.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when cold temperatures or wind chill create an increased risk of frost bite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada encourages Albertans to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.