Extreme cold warnings blanket Nova Scotia as deep chill sets in

Environment Canada cautions people to cover up if they must go out. 'Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,' it says. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press - image credit)
Extreme cold warnings are in place across Nova Scotia Saturday, with Environment Canada expecting temperatures could feel as cold as –43 C this morning, before warming up later in the morning and into the afternoon.

But it's not just the cold people have to contend with. Many areas of the province are under snow squall and wind warnings.

Snow squall warnings are in place in Annaplis, Digby, Hants, Inverness, Kings, Shelburne, Victoria and Yarmouth counties.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," Environment Canada warned. "Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations."

Wind warnings are also in effect for Inverness and Victoria counties.

There are also outages across the province.

As of 7:42 a.m. AT, more than 8,800 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity.

