Snow, cold, in Western Canada send icicles through the heart of Canadian travel plans

VANCOUVER — The woes for travellers stranded by heavy snow at Vancouver's airport are spreading across the country and Toronto's Pearson Airport is now advising of an approaching storm that could derail things further.

A statement from Vancouver International Airport says the "congestion" caused by 27 centimetres of snow Tuesday will be immediately addressed by limiting arriving international flights for about 48 hours.

The limit, affecting 17 airlines and approximately 30 flights, will lift at 5 a.m., Friday.

At Pearson Airport, officials are advising travellers to check with their airline because airport operations could be affected by a storm forecast to arrive Thursday and potentially cause a flash freeze or blizzard conditions the next day.

Ripple effects from the disruptions in Vancouver and extreme cold in Alberta have already created challenges for holiday season travellers in airports across the country.

WestJet is offering full refunds to passengers choosing to proactively cancel their trips while Air Canada says travellers should rebook online if their flight has been scrubbed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.

The Canadian Press