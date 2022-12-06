Extreme cold infiltrates the Prairies with quick-moving polar vortex

Another severe-cold outbreak has pushed onto the Prairies, courtesy of the polar vortex.

Part of the polar vortex has branched off and dove south across the Prairies. The origins of this coldest lobe of Arctic air can be traced back to the North Pole.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued multiple extreme cold warnings for parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Forecasters expect extreme warnings will also be issued for parts of Alberta as the vortex slides southwest.

The Arctic air will plunge south across the region with high temperatures in the mid-20s and low temperatures down into the minus-30s. Wind chills will also be extremely cold, making for potentially hazardous conditions.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Some of the coldest temperatures on the planet have been reported here in Canada recently, thanks to the positioning of the polar vortex. However, this Arctic blast will become more widespread and will be felt by many more Canadians this week.

Tuesday's forecast temperatures and wind chills could become some of the coldest values that several major cities have seen so far this season.

On Tuesday, Calgary, Alta., is forecast to be -19°C with a wind chill of -29.

The good news is this dangerous cold will be short-lived as it's on the move and not entirely locked into place. By Wednesday, a fast-moving upper ridge from B.C. will drastically warm Alberta by more than 20 degrees and bring an end to the severe cold.

An upslope flow will bring 5-15 cm of snow to western and southern Alberta through Tuesday.

