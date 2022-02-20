Extreme cold, bursts of heavy snow snap the Prairies back into winter

The Prairies are in for a brutal reminder that winter is far from over; an Arctic front will usher in air that will be frigid as its namesake. With daytime highs set to plummet drastically, along with bitter wind chills reaching the -20s and -30s into early next week. Along with the cold Sunday, parts of the region will be dealing with more snow, which may further complicate travel through the day due to reduced visibility. An additional 5-15 cm is anticipated before it winds down. More on this frigid forecast, below.

SUNDAY: TEMPERATURES NOSEDIVE AS SNOW CONTINUES TO IMPACT TRAVEL

An Arctic front that is bringing snow to the southern Prairies will push its way farther east Sunday, with precipitation set to continue through the day. This may bring more travel disruptions as snow may lead to reduced visibility.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in a snowfall warning in Saskatchewan.

Parts of southern Manitoba will see a diminishing of the snow Sunday morning, with blizzard conditions easing midday through the Red River Valley, except for near the international border, where they may persist into the afternoon.

Northeasterly flow behind the cold front will allow snowfall to continue across Alberta heading Sunday. This upsloping will keep the flakes flying for the Alberta foothills, where an additional 5-15 cm is possible.

Elsewhere across the Prairies, further snowfall totals will range from 5-10 cm for most spots. Blowing snow will make for hazardous travel conditions throughout the region, even after the snow stops falling.

Snowfall will ease in Saskatchewan Sunday evening and will taper off in Alberta Monday morning.

The Prairies are in line for brutally cold temperatures, arriving Sunday, thanks to the passage of the Arctic front. They will be in for quite the whiplash after western areas have been teased with unseasonable warmth in recent weeks.

The extreme turnaround will also send wind chill values plummeting into the -30s and -40s for many communities through early next week. Extreme cold warnings are in place for many regions.

THE WEEK AHEAD: BRUTALLY COLD TEMPERATURES LINGER ON THE PRAIRIES

This frigid spell isn’t going anywhere in a hurry.

Brutally cold temperatures will persist across the Prairies for most of the week.

Calgary’s forecast calls for a high temperature of -19°C on Monday with a nighttime low of -28°C, which are both a far cry from the seasonal high of 2°C and seasonal low of -9°C for a typical February 22nd.

The intense cold will last even longer over in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where temperatures have already fallen well below seasonal for much of the month.

Regina and Saskatoon can expect daytime highs in the minus double digits, often not climbing above -20°C for much of next week. Winnipeg may spend much of next week below -20°C. Nighttime lows will fall even colder, with readings in the -30s common across the two provinces.

Wind chill values will make the cold downright dangerous to anyone who spends too long outdoors, with the risk for frostbite and hypothermia setting in after just a few minutes of exposure.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates on this frigid Prairies forecast.