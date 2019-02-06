'Extras' top scores as cricket side is bowled out for 10





A South Australian cricket side has crumbled in one of the most shocking batting performances ever witnessed in the sport.

The National Indigenous Cricket Championships threw up one of the most lopsided contests imaginable when the New South Wales women’s side locked horns with South Australia in the Northern Territory.

Astonishingly, the South Australians were bowled out for just 10 runs – with six of them coming from NSW wides.

Ten of the eleven batters in the side were out for a duck, with just the solitary player – opener Febi Mansell (4) – managing to score any runs.

The scorecard couldn’t look any worse. Pic: MyCricket

The NSW demolition job took just 10.2 overs to complete, with only Mansell and one other player facing more than three deliveries.

Eight of the wickets were either clean bowled or LBW with NSW first change Roxsanne Van-Veen returning the ludicrous figures of 5-1 off two overs.

Opening bowler Julie Muir and Naomi Woods both took two wickets apiece.

The wickets kept tumbling at the change of innings, with NSW opener Dimity Parton falling for a first-ball duck.

But any hopes of an unthinkable South Australian win were quickly dispelled as NSW lost just one more wicket, before reaching their paltry target in the third over.