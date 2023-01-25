Extraordinary, review: impudent superhero comedy is downright marvellous

Máiréad Tyers as Jen in Extraordinary - Laura Radford/Disney+

I don’t know enough about the annals of superhero lore to say with confidence that Extraordinary (Disney+), a sort of malapert hybrid of Girls, Fresh Meat, Deadpool, Kick-Ass and the DC/Marvel sprawl, is entirely new. In fact, a quick search reveals that even Extraordinary’s central premise – the idea of a world where everyone has powers of one sort or another, bar our hero – is not a complete original. (Though, no, I haven’t dipped a toe in to Gus Krieger’s all-conquering Superworld either.)

But then as the mighty Fun Boy Three feat Bananarama remind us: it ain’t what you do it’s the way that you do it. And Extraordinary does the whole superpower-discovery-as-adolescent-awakening thing extraordinarily well. It’s written by a new writer, Emma Moran, who you can almost hear whispering, "What? They’ve given me my own show. To do whatever I want? On Disney+?" as she scribbles down one scabrous zinger after another. And because writer and then cast are so obviously having a blast, Extraordinary is a complete blast too.

Our heroine is 25-year-old Jen (Máiréad Tyers), who appears to be the only person in the world over the age of 18 yet to develop a superpower. All around her flit people firing flames from their fingertips, flying or being able to convert anything into a PDF (one of Extraordinary’s sharp plays is making most superpowers decidedly un-super; it’s a constant source of delight even six episodes in to chance upon a walk-on part who happens to be able to, for example, get a USB plug the right way round, every time).

The story of the series is how Jen, aided and abetted by her flatmates Carrie (Sofia Oxenham), Kash (Bilal Hasna) and a mysterious stray cat called Jizzlord (Luke Rollason), searches for her superpower – only to discover that maybe it’s okay to just be herself.

Yes, take away the superpowers (or substitute them for vampires or werewolves) and that’s the story of every rite-of-passage teen drama ever written. And there’s no doubt that across its eight half-hours, Extraordinary meanders to a degree as it searches for some story to give its characters, their dialogue and their powers.

But what characters they are: Jen, Carrie, Kash and the cat are all superbly cast, not just as individuals but as a believable flatshare and coterie, whose trash-talk has the ring of real friendship. It’s funny, naughty (in the first episode Carrie, whose power is channelling the dead, channels Hitler so they can all have a laugh making him really angry) and full of the highs and lows of a writer given leeway to try some stuff out. In a world of big streamer, big budget, often big-bore television, Extraordinary’s superpower is its freshness. It’s not always extraordinary, but it’s never dull.