15 July 2022

Company Announcement No 64/2022



Extraordinary general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S





Realkredit Danmark A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on the 22 July 2022 at 10 am at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø, with the following agenda:

As Head of Personal Customers, Denmark Mark Wraa-Hansen and Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer Line Munkholm Haukrogh retire from the Board of Directors, the following proposals are submitted.

Proposal for the election of the Head of Commercial Real Estate Linda Fagerlund to the company’s Board of Directors Proposal for the election of the Tribe Lead Buying & Owing Real Estate DK Peter Smith to the company’s Board of Directors Consideration of any proposals and issues from the Board of Directors or shareholders



The Executive Board







For further information, please contact Jacob Elverum, Chief Counsel, on +45 45 13 20 11.

