Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig, Channel 4, review: relax, even if Izzard can't

Comedian Eddie Izzard with Sandi Toksvig - Karl Hussey/Channel 4

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig (Channel 4) sounds like a holiday offer one might find in the travel pages of this newspaper. On the evidence of this programme, here beginning its third series, she is the dream holiday companion: books the accommodation and transport, organises pleasant excursions, and does all the cooking while urging you to relax outside with a glass of wine and enjoy the view.



In every episode thus far, Toksvig has taken a trip with a female comedian. This time she invited along Eddie Izzard, who now also goes by the name of Suzy. Izzard is happy with either she/her or he/him pronouns, and still answers to the name Eddie if that’s what you’d prefer to use.



It all sounded very laidback, apart from the moment when Izzard was asked to choose a spirit animal and opted for a lion: “You’ve got a problem with my sexuality? I’m going to fight you in the street.” “Do you get tired of it being the thing that people talk about a lot?” Toksvig asked Izzard, about being trans. But it was the thing she talked about a lot, unless that was down to the editors cutting out all the other bits of their conversation.

The rest of the time she addressed Izzard’s inability to relax. Toksvig advised taking a foot off the pedal. Spend time in nature. Maybe take up knitting. She would make a great therapist, and is a quieter, more contemplative character than she appears on Radio 4 or during her stint on The Great British Bake Off.



Whatever you make of the fact that Izzard has been included in this women-only series, take a break from that and do what this programme suggests: enjoy looking at the scenery, or at Toksvig making an apple crumble. There are Grand Designs-style homes that we can nosy around. That award-winning house in Co Clare: stylish, but the sheer drop into the kitchen from a polished concrete floor would not be ideal for toddlers. The Lost Cottage in Co Kerry has great views but a bathroom with all the warmth and roominess of an MRI scanner. All are available for rent, so think of this as Tripadvisor brought to life.