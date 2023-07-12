Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin announced as lead for new Netflix drama

Netflix

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin has been cast in new Netflix series Castaway Diva.

The actress will take on the role of an aspiring singer-songwriter called Seo Mok-ha, who begins her journey to stardom after being cast away on a desert island for 15 years.

Directed by Oh Chung-hwan and written by Park Hye-ryun, Castaway Diva is due to make its debut later this year, and is also set to star Chae Jong-hyeop, Cha Hak-yeon, Kim Joo-hun and Kim Hyo-jin – the latter of whom will play a once-popular singer whom Seo idolises.

You can see a first look at the star in character below:

Park is perhaps best known for playing rookie lawyer Woo Young-woo in South Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which debuted in many countries on Netflix last year and hit viewing records on the streamer.

The show received praise for shining a light on how autistic and neurotypical people communicate through Park's character.

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Speaking last year about the show, the actress – who does not have autism herself – admitted she initially turned down the part a number of times, while also reflecting on the responsibility of the role.

"I thought that I could not have any stereotypes or prejudices going into this project. That was one of my main concerns," she told TV Guide.

"Because this drama and its themes involve and concern a lot of people, I felt a sense of responsibility very heavily. I did not want to offend or hurt anyone."

Castaway Diva will be released on Netflix later in 2023. Extraordinary Attorney Woo is streaming now on Netflix.

