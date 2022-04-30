'Extraordinarily frustrated': Renters can find no place to plug in electric vehicles

Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY
·5 min read

All Hillary Schubach wanted to do is something good for the environment.

But after switching to driving a plug-in electric sedan, she quickly realized a new complication of apartment living: Access to a charging station.

Schubach’s hardly alone. Even as it appears electric car sales are hitting a tipping point, those living in apartments and condominiums around the nation can find it difficult, expensive or outright impossible to find a way to plug in when they’re at home.

With nearly one out of three households living in apartments or condominiums, the goal of switching to electric vehicles to fight climate change and save on gas becomes all the more challenging.

TESLA RECORD: Tesla hits sales record by delivering 310,000 vehicles in 1Q, despite logistics issues

TOP TRUCK GOES ELECTRIC: Ford celebrates rollout of F-150 Lightning, the first electric pickup for the masses

As home EV chargers grow in popularity, generating more power will become paramount for homeowners.
As home EV chargers grow in popularity, generating more power will become paramount for homeowners.

Searching for a charger

“It’s definitely harder,” said Joel Levin, executive director of Plug In America. “The vast majority of EV drivers live in single-family houses.”

Levin said his nonprofit advocacy group advises prospective EV owners to find locations where they can reliably charge on a regular basis. And while that might tough for those living in multifamily buildings, especially older ones with more primitive power systems, there are other options.

“It could be a mother’s house, work or a public charger in the neighborhood. There’s not any one solution,” Levin said.

An electric vehicle subscription service called Motor that’s getting its start in Indianapolis says it has satisfied customers who charge at their offices because they can’t plug in at home. The service says it installs chargers and provides a car, with plans starting at $649 a month.

“When people can charge where they park, it’s the best possible experience,” said CEO Praveen Kathpal. His standard response to those who say they won’t try an EV because they can’t charge at home is, “You don’t live in a gas station, either.”

$5,000 to install a charger

Yet some EV owners like Schubach, a home-based consultant, face a charging dilemma when they don't know where they can go to regularly plug in.

In a city as environmentally conscious as Santa Monica, California, one dedicated to pursuit of “water self-sufficiency, zero waste, and carbon neutrality,” she figured finding a way to recharge her BMW 330e wouldn’t be much of a problem.

“I wasn’t worried about it,” said Schubach. She figured she could get a wall charger installed near her parking spot or, at the very least, find a way to run a cord to a standard wall socket.

But she soon found out there was simply no place to plug it in. The electric utility wouldn’t let her install a separate meter so she could pay for the extra juice, and it could cost upwards of $5,000 for a new wiring arrangement.

“I am extraordinarily frustrated,” she said.

'Circling like sharks' at Whole Foods

She has turned for help to a local EV advocacy group, Drive Clean Santa Monica, where co-founder Kelly Richard Olsen is all too familiar with the hassles of trying to keep an EV charged when you can’t park it in your own driveway or garage.

Olsen, too, owns an EV, a Chevrolet Bolt, lives in an apartment building and parks on the street, leaving him entirely dependent on finding charging around the city. There simply aren’t enough public chargers, he says.

“There are so many people out there with electric cars and the infrastructure has not kept up,” he said. “People are circling like sharks for these chargers.”

At the chargers in a Whole Foods Market parking lot, he said he’ll catch stares from passing EV drivers hoping to pounce as soon as he’s ready to leave. A nearby park is another option, but sometimes a city van will block the charger or the driver of a gas-powered car will take the spot.

“I fully believe in electric vehicles and electrification, but the government and private companies that build new buildings need to be way more aggressive. Otherwise, people who live in multifamily buildings are going to be forced to drive gas-powered cars.”

The federal infrastructure bill approved in November allocates $7.5 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure, including money for every state based on a formula, and an additional grant program for cities and states.

Red tape and delays

The city’s EV coordinator, Ariana Vito, said a rebate program for installing a charger – $2,000, or $3,000 for low-income residents – has helped somewhat, and new multifamily buildings must meet new standards for charging access.

But she said given the relatively newfound popularity of EVs, it's hard to find new charger sites, arrange for the proper permitting and then allow for construction time.

Some chargers, especially those curbside or those that are free, are more popular than others.

There has been progress, she said. Tesla put in its own dedicated charging lot. More charging stations are going in around town.

But Olsen said the pace hasn’t been fast enough. Meanwhile, he has to waste time trying to find a place to charge and sometimes has to pay pricey commercial charging rates. Charging should be free and widely available.

“I am subsidizing clean air where all these people are driving gas cars,” he said. “I am being penalized for being the good guy.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apartment, condo dwellers face challenges to charge electric vehicles

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Thad Young on Raptors being an ‘elite organization’, free agency priorities

    Thaddeus Young discusses why Toronto is one of the best organizations he's played for, why the Raptors can be scary going forward and what he will prioritize in free agency.

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • NHL's future stars finally get their chance to shine at U18 men's worlds

    Meet the teenage phenoms who will be the talk of the '23 and '24 NHL Drafts.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Oilers facing veritable must-win vs. Kings

    The Edmonton Oilers have been one of the best teams in the NHL over the last few months. They need to cary that momentum through the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1.