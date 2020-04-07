'Extraction' trailer: Chris Hemsworth goes into action in first look at Netflix thriller

Chris Hemsworth in the first trailer for Extraction. (Netflix)

There’s probably never been a better time to launch a big Netflix movie than right now. Streaming levels are at all-time high due to the ongoing social-distancing measures in place while the world tackles coronavirus.

Stepping up to the plate to sate the appetites of the content-hungry restless comes Netflix’s Extraction, a new action thriller, starring Marvel’s Mighty Thor: Chris Hemsworth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hemsworth isn’t the only Marvel alumnus on this project either, as it’s been produced by Joe and Anthony Russo – directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame – from a script by Joe, and directed by Sam Hargrave, Chris Evan’s Captain America stunt double-turned filmmaker.

Read more: The best 4K TV deals

Watch the first trailer below. It’s a bit sweary, so possibly NSFS (not safe for speakers).

As you can see from the trailer Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary, thrown into battle to rescue the kidnapped son on a drug lord. As the mission begins to go south, Rake finds himself alone with the boy, facing a series of deadly encounters as he fights for both their lives.

Future Marvel star David Harbour also features in the film, ahead of making his MCU debut in November’s Black Widow.

Here’s the synopsis: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Everything new on streaming in April:

Netflix UK: April’s new releases

Everything coming to Now TV in April

Amazon Prime Video UK: The biggest April releases

Everything coming to Disney+ in April

But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

(Netflix)

It’s produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin, and was filmed on location in India and Thailand in 2018.

It is based on the Oni Press graphic novel Ciudad, created and developed by the Russo Brothers, Andre Parks, and Fernando Leon Gonzalez, published in 2014 from Oni Press.

Extraction launches on Netflix 24 April.