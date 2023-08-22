‘Extraction 2’ Is Now the 10th Most Popular Netflix Original Film Ever

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here for more information

“Extraction 2” has climbed its way to the 10th spot on the Netflix’s most popular original films list.

The Chris Hemsworth-led action flick has logged 129.3 million views in the 66 days since its launch, coming just behind its first installment “Extraction,” which holds the No. 9 spot on the most popular list with 135.7 million views earned in its first 91 days on the streamer. As of this week, “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up” led the most popular films list in the top two spots.

In terms of this week’s most-watched TV, limited docuseries “Depp v. Heard” debuted atop the English TV list with 16.2 million views since its August 16 launch. Limited series “Painkiller,” which tackles the opioid crisis and the Sackler family’s role in the tragedy, came next in the No. 2 spot with 10.9 millions views this week while garnering 18.1 million views in its first 10 days on Netflix. “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 and the third installment of “The Witcher” continued to make a splash in the fifth and seventh spots on the list with 2.9 million views and 1.9 million views, respectively.

