EXTRA TIME: Kalusha Bwalya pays tribute to Zambia's lost legends

Sporting News
Twenty-five years ago today the talented Chipolopolo team tragically passed away in a plane crash

The Zambian team's plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Libreville, Gabon. They were aiming to attend a Fifa World Cup Qualifier against Senegal in Dakar.

All 25 passengers and five crew members passed away. Kalusha Bwalya led the surviving members of Chipolopolo forward in the years to come, and here he is paying tribute to his former teammates.

On behalf of Goal, we also remember one of Africa's most talented squads in history!


