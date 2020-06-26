Extra police deployed across London as more illegal raves take place

Extra police officers are being deployed across London tonight as further illegal raves, music events and block parties take place, the Metropolitan Police has said.

It comes after more than 20 officers were injured and police cars smashed up during "significant disorder" following an illegal street party in Brixton on Wednesday night.

As a result, there are additional officers in place overnight to ensure there is an effective response to any reports of disorder.

Police said they will continue to engage with communities and respond to emergency calls as usual, but "will not tolerate the violence we have recently seen in London".

Commander Bas Javid said: "We remain in a public health crisis and these unlicensed events are illegal.

"Our role is to keep our communities safe and this evening people can expect to see a heightened police presence out in areas where we know these events are taking place.

"This is in direct response to concerns expressed by our communities, many of whom were scared and shocked by the events taking place outside their homes."

Mr Javid said that the additional officers have been equipped with enhanced personal protective gear and may have teams from the Dog Support Unit with them.

He added: "We cannot accept the levels of violence that were directed towards our officers last night, and the damage caused to public and private property."

Footage on social media from Wednesday night showed a line of police retreating from crowds of people running at them with makeshift weapons on Overton Road near the Angell Town estate in Brixton.

Police said they were called by concerned residents to the illegal street party but were met by a "hostile" crowd.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said that nearly 30 officers were hurt in the incident.

He said the it was "absolutely shocking", adding: "We are rufty-tufty and can deal with violent disorder but it's not pleasant and it's not nice to have to go somewhere where someone wants to try and kill you."

London mayor Sadiq Khan said that large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic are "deeply irresponsible and risk others' lives".

He added: "I'm in touch with the Met Police about the completely unacceptable events in Brixton overnight. Violence against the police will not be tolerated".

Home Secretary Priti Patel also condemned the violence, describing it as "utterly vile scenes".

Police said the party was finally cleared in the early hours of Thursday. A Section 60 order, which gives police powers to stop and search without reasonable suspicion, was later put in place in the area.