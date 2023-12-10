Extra hourly train service to run between Birmingham and Nottingham

An extra train service per hour has been introduced between Nottingham and Birmingham via Derby.

The service on the CrossCountry line was introduced on Sunday.

The rail operator said a total of four trains per hour will run between Derby and Nottingham for the first time, with services operated by both CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway.

John Robson, from CrossCountry, said the new timetable will mean "better train performance for passengers".

The new service is part of the rail industry's twice-yearly timetable upgrades.

Long-distance passengers will also benefit from faster journeys as services between the South West and the North East, or Scotland via Birmingham, will stop at fewer stations between Birmingham and Derby, said CrossCountry.

Mr Robson said: "We're very pleased to deliver such a significant uplift in services for passengers travelling between the East and West Midlands as part of our regular timetable change this December.

"The new timetable will bring improved resilience and better train performance for passengers using this critical rail corridor, and we really look forward to welcoming customers on board."

Dave Meredith, from East Midlands Railway, said: "These additional services will complement our timetable to provide customers even more options when they make the journey between Nottingham and Derby.

"It's great for the local economy of the region and will hopefully lead to more people choosing to travel by train rather than sitting in traffic on Brian Clough Way."

