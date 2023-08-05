Extra funds keep boat launch project afloat in East Ferris

The South Shore boat launch in Astorville, near Turgeon Line, is still in line for upgrades from the municipality, just a little later than expected. However, all work should be complete by this fall.

Municipal staff have been working with the Nosbonsing Anglers and Hunters on the expansion of the boat launch. The parking lot has been opened up, allowing more room for vehicles and boat trailers. A new concrete boat ramp will be installed, the current ramp will be replaced, and the dock will be refurbished.

Improving the boat launch is all part of the East Ferris Strategic Plan, and this year, the project has been designated a priority by council, which allocated $30,000 towards the project. The Nosbonsing Anglers and Hunters also contributed $30,000.

So far, $35,000 has been spent on the site clearing the land, removing trees, acquiring permits, site grading, and putting down gravel. The gravel was the most expensive part of the work so far, coming in at around $21,000, “which was higher than expected,” staff noted.

“Everything is good with the project,” explained Greg Kirton, East Ferris’ Director of Community Services. “It’s just that we did a lot of our estimates based on past quotes that we received, and we found that the concrete work in particular was significantly higher in price.”

Since the new launches will be concrete, the additional costs have slowed the work. However, plans have been ongoing to bring these costs down. Putting in the ramp will cost about 55 per cent more than those old quotes suggested, around $27,000 per boat launch.

Council decided to allocate an additional $75,000 from the municipal parkland reserve fund to help with the project, although that much may not be needed. Staff plan to undertake some of the work, which will reduce costs.

And although the boat launch project “will significantly exceed expected costs, it still represents good value for the community through the doubling of the capacity of South Shore Boat Launch,” staff explained.

The new launch will also reduce some of the pressure at the Big Moose Boat Launch, where parking can pose a challenge as space is limited.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

