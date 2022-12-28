Extra Butter x Jordan Drop Air Jordan 2 OG Chicago Sneaker

New York-based retailer Extra Butter takes a cinematic approach to its footwear collaboration with Jordan, releasing the Air Jordan 2 OG Chicago sneakers.

Taking a peak into the lives of creatives like Roman Grandinetti and Kevin Leonel, Extra Butter explores the impact of Jordan's legacy as the Regina Grocery's owner admits that the sneakers are not limited to basketball players or a certain tax bracket, rather Jordan's are accessible to all. Meanwhile, designer Kevin Leonel gives viewers an intimate glimpse into his creative process, navigating storytelling through his garments.

The high-top shoes arrive with a dynamic color palette of white, red and black, boasting futuristic, textural levels on the back heel, while the middle remains perforated. The midnight black laces run all the way up the tongue, creating a determined and strong aesthetic.

Take a look at the Extra Butter x Air Jordan 2 OG Chicago sneakers in the gallery above.