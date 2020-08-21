When will the extra $300 in unemployment benefits start? Don't expect it anytime soon, experts warn

The $400 in extra unemployment aid for millions of out-of-work Americans is actually $300 in most states. And it won’t arrive for weeks, experts warn.

Americans may just get three weeks’ worth of payments, according to guidance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will run the relief program through its Disaster Relief Fund following an executive action from President Trump earlier this month.

After coronavirus aid talks hit a stalemate in Congress, Trump called for a $300-per-week federally funded enhanced jobless benefit for workers that were unemployed due to the pandemic, with states asked to provide another $100 a week.

But the legality of Trump's memorandum remains up in the air. FEMA typically funds emergency responses to natural disasters, and states can’t normally pay unemployment insurance that isn't authorized by Congress.

States will have to reconfigure their systems to distribute the funds, which threaten to result in long delays, according to Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation.

“It will take weeks if not months for states to set up new procedures,” says Stettner. “It’s unfortunate because people can’t find work. We just don’t have enough jobs out there. We need to be boosting these benefits.”

The scramble for enhanced unemployment aid comes after a $600-a-week federal supplement enacted by lawmakers in Washington in the spring lapsed at the end of July for more than 25 million Americans. The cut in federal benefits to $300 would reduced weekly payments from $908 per person to $608 on average nationwide, according to The Century Foundation.

The new program is supposed to run through Dec. 6, according to Trump's order, or until the FEMA aid runs out. But experts believe the money will only last five weeks if all states participate since FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund is capped at $44 billion, according to an estimate from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a bipartisan public policy organization.

That would leave millions of Americans without the additional benefits again in just a matter of weeks with Congress in recess until Labor Day.

Here’s what you need to know about the benefits:

How much will benefits be?

President Trump signed an executive action on Aug. 8 calling for $400 in weekly unemployment benefits to replace the $600 federal supplement that expired in late July. Unlike the $600, which was in addition to any estate unemployment aid, states would be asked to pay a quarter of the $400, or $100. But governors complained it would be difficult to find the extra money during the recession, which has hit their budgets hard.

The Trump administration then backtracked and said workers would only get $300 per week. A state wouldn’t have to put in additional funds if it already pays a worker $100 a week in benefits. The Department of Labor has since given guidance that regular state unemployment will qualify as their 25% contribution. But the benefits are contingent on states applying for the aid.

This means that states have two options: count existing benefits as a match, or kick in an additional $100, experts say. But so far, not many sates have chosen the latter.

Will any states opt to pay $400?

Yes. Unemployed people in Montana and Kentucky, for instance, are poised to become the first to receive the promised $400. FEMA’s grant funding will allow Montana to provide those unemployed due to the pandemic $400 per week — $100 in state funds and $300 in federal funds — on top of their regular unemployment benefit, the agency said.

Kentucky, which is expected to submit an application for the funds with FEMA this week, is considering whether to use some of its federal coronavirus relief money from the CARES Act, which will add $100 to the $300 benefit provided by FEMA, Gov. Andy Beshear said this week.

States may pay for their portion of the benefits by using money provided to them under the relief package passed this year, Trump's executive action says.

