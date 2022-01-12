Get an extra 15% off on an already-reduced Michael Kors purse with this early access sale

Save on purses at the Michael Kors KORSVIP sale.

Now that you’ve had the chance to recover from the busy holiday season, you may be looking through your closets to see what you may need as part of your winter wardrobe. If you are, your timing couldn’t be more perfect. Michael Kors is having a huge sale on their stylish handbags, clothing, shoes and more—plus, more savings if you’re a member.

From now through tomorrow, January 13 at 5:29 am EST, KORSVIP members can save an extra 15% on already reduced handbags, clothing, shoes, accessories and more by entering coupon code WEEKEND15 at checkout. If you’re not a KORSVIP member yet, it’s easy to sign up and free to join. Plus, you can start enjoying the benefits as soon as you sign up including free shipping and returns, private styling appointments, birthday reward and early access to sales—you’ll also earn 10 points for every $1 spent and more.

Look fashionable and stay functional with the Michael Michael Kors Jodie large logo jacquard tote bag marked down from $348 to $84.15 with coupon code WEEKEND15, a $263.85 savings. With a classic design, this tote can hold pretty much anything that needs to get you through the day.

If you’re looking for something light and more handsfree, look no further than the Michael Michael Kors Trisha medium logo crossbody bag, marked down from $328 to $126.65 with coupon code WEEKEND15, a $201.35 savings. Made from a signature print canvas, this bag is not only durable but stylish. While compact, it has slip and zip pockets to store all of your essentials. You can easily toss it over your shoulders and comfortably move about your day.

During the KORSVIP Early Access sale, you can upgrade your style for less. Choose from a large selection of handbags, wallets, clothing, shoes and more—don’t miss out on our top picks below.

You can get this Cooper Graphic Logo Backpack for under $200 at the Michael Kors sale.

