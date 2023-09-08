Extinction Rebellion’s tantrum at the US Open exposes the childishness of climate zealotry

Extinction Rebellion interrupted Coco Gauff's moment - Anadolu

As millions of Americans sat perched on the edge of their seats watching the US Open’s semi-final showdown between Coco Gauff and Karoline Muchova, a series of shouts were heard from the stands. Four climate protesters, yelling out “no tennis on a dead planet!”, managed to interrupt one of the most hotly anticipated sporting events of the year. The disruption lasted for 49 minutes – in large part because one of the foursome managed to glue his feet to the stadium floor, forcing police to unstick him.

I fear the US is witnessing the importation of “a thing that won’t leave”: namely, the British activist group Extinction Rebellion. For years they have smashed windows, blocked major highways and disrupted sporting events over on their side of the Atlantic, all in the name of climate justice. Last night’s protesters appeared to be members of their New York chapter, which claims to be independent of the original group. Regardless of their link, they’ve certainly carried over the same juvenile mindset.

“The climate is already more disruptive than any activists can possibly be,” was how Extinction Rebellion’s Miles Grant attempted to justify their US Open stunt. “At some point, there will be fewer outdoor sporting events due to excessive heat.”

That might come as a surprise to my fellow New Yorkers, who have experienced a particularly mild summer up until our current heat wave. But Grant’s comments are worth examining further, for they reveal the full extent of the self-righteous arrogance driving the eco-activist movement.

Winston Churchill once said he deplored fanatics because “they can’t change their minds and won’t change the subject.” That certainly seems to apply to the repetitive disruptions – so repetitive that Coco Gauff herself expected a protest similar to those witnessed in Wimbledon a few months prior – favoured by the Extinction Rebellion performance artists.

And I do mean performance artists. Zion Lights, who was a spokesperson for the British group until 2020, wrote a searing indictment of its tactics earlier this year. Within it, she denounced the group for having “a cult problem” and “brainwashing innocent children.”

“I was instructed to cry on television,” she recalls. “We were instructed to bring everything back to the climate emergency and how politicians were failing us. Nothing about solutions or science.”

A preference for tantrums over solutions is sadly not restrained to the activist world. It’s also shared by the tweedy activists preaching climate doom, as exposed by the former John Hopkins University academic Patrick Brown. With a PhD in earth and climate sciences from Duke University, Brown lamented the ways in which the credentialed scientific journals he contributed to had begun to push a political narrative around the climate crisis. For Brown, the science of climate had become “less about understanding the complexities of the world and more about serving as a kind of Cassandra”.

Shouting is certainly easier than coming up with solutions to real world problems. But many of the demands made by green activists – towards politicians, fossil fuel lobbyists, and... tennis players – are entirely divorced from reality. Take nuclear power, which is now safer, cleaner and more scalable than ever before. It should be an obvious favourite of the movement, but isn’t: no wonder the activist Ia Aanstoot feels so frustrated at anti-nuclear eco-giant Greenpeace, who she says are “stuck in the past fighting clean, carbon-free nuclear energy while the world is literally burning.”

Greenpeace can take some comfort in knowing they’re not alone in their idiocy. Jack Baldwin, the New York City chapter head of Extinction Rebellion, was described in a March interview as being a member of “The Manhattan Project”. That’s a New York anti-nuclear activist group, if you couldn’t guess from the name.

It didn’t occur to the poet Dante that a special corner of his famous Inferno should have a section reserved for scolds, who delight in tormenting fellow human beings who don’t believe that everything must be forever marinated in politics. Let us hope any future protest tactics from the US version of Extinction Rebellion are treated with the disdain and official pushback they deserve.

John Fund is a columnist for National Review, and a fellow at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity in Washington D.C.

