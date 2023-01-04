Extinction Rebellion starting new Jasper chapter

An international climate emergency protest movement has come to town, and it’s in search of members.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) started in the United Kingdom in 2018 and has expanded to include more than 1,000 local chapters around the world.

Jacob Marshall studied climate science when he felt the impulse to act. He read countless reports of the real severity of climate change with floods and heat waves and mass food shortages leading to the displacement of many millions of people from their homes.

“I realized that I wasn't doing anything active,” he said. “I realized that the only way society has really made progress is when people band together – come together – and they push [the] government for top-down policy change, and that's when I decided I'm going to do something.”

With all of the various protest movements to choose from, Marshall agreed with the stance that XR takes on effecting change in the world. He described the group as a non-partisan movement that exercises non-violent direct action and non-aggressive civil disobedience to put pressure on governments to act.

According to Marshall, the group is governed by democratic principles and has three demands, the first being that governments and the media tell the truth about the climate emergency. The second is that the world must become carbon neutral by 2025, though Marshall admitted that this is unrealistic.

“It's to stress the urgency and the necessity to save lives at this point.”

The third demand is for citizens’ assemblies, a form of direct democracy so that people can engage with politicians and help form policies.

“This should be a people's movement,” Marshall said.

He added that the social science from which XR bases from posits that approximately 3.5 per cent of the population mobilized is needed to create policy change. Marshall witnessed that happening during XR’s protests in London in 2019.

“All our demands were… we wanted to sit down with ministers, and we did,” he said. “We got to talk to them. They did declare a climate emergency.”

XR has been criticized for its disruptive tactics, such as blocking roads and destruction of property.

Marshall said XR strives to open dialogue first, taking other forms of action only when necessary, occupation being one such tactic. This week, XR also announced that it would be temporarily halting other forms of civil disruption including roadblocks.

After his involvement in the London group, Marshall helped launch a chapter in Calgary last year. Now, in Jasper, he started putting up XR posters (with the contact email address: xrjasper@protonmail.com) around town in November. Response has so far been mild, but he remains optimistic.

“To inspire people and mobilize people is a hard thing to do even in a city, and it's especially harder to do in a smaller town,” he said.

He expressed his hopes that more people will realize that the climate emergency will only get worse with time. It will also have more adverse direct impacts on the general populace, he said, citing the Chetamon wildfire.

Marshall also hopes that people will see how group action can offer the incentive to governments to spur them into beneficial action. He added that XR is about raising the consciousness of the public in order to raise the alarm.

“As the climate emergency will get worse, we are going to see more and more power outages, forest fires and even food shortages,” he said. “I think these issues are very pertinent in Canada right now. We need to make the link with the changes going on around us to government inaction.”

Even if people don’t join XR, Marshall said, at least they will know the truth, which might change how they behave or even vote.

Scott Hayes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Jasper Fitzhugh