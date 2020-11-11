Extinction Rebellion stages climate change protest at Cenotaph on Remembrance Day

Extinction Rebellion placed a banner before the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists today staged a climate change protest at the Cenotaph, hours before ceremonies were due to take place for Remembrance Day.

A banner which read “Honour Their Sacrifice, Climate Change Means War” was placed in front of the memorial in Whitehall, along with a wreath of poppies with the “Act Now” slogan.

British Army veteran and XR member Donald Bell observed two minutes’ silence before hanging the wreath of poppies on the Cenotaph at 8am on Wednesday.

Private Bell, who completed four tours in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, said “unchecked climate change means a return to a world at war”.

“I took action today knowing that I would be criticised,” he said. "Remembrance Day is never an easy time for veterans and this was not an easy decision for me to make.

“This government’s own climate advisors, the committee on climate change, said last year that they have a ‘Dad’s Army’ approach to protecting British people from the impacts of climate change.

“Their report in June this year showed that the government has failed to meet all but two of the 31 milestones it set itself for reducing emissions. This government is criminally negligent and young people today will pay the price for their failure.”

Army veteran Donald Bell pays his respects at the Cenotaph

Private Bell acknowledged that XR would likely face accusations of being “disrespectful”.

One social media user suggested the Cenotaph had been “defaced” by the banner.

Cenotaph defaced - lest we forget (climate change) pic.twitter.com/BFwAonjxZc — David Richards (@DWRICHARDS) November 11, 2020

Another person wrote on Twitter: “I hope someone rips it down, how disrespectful!”

Other social media users disagreed by suggesting the protest was making a “valid point” about avoiding war.

“There is apparently ‘fury’ at this XR protest at the Cenotaph, but to me it looks carefully thought out and deeply respectful, while making a perfectly valid point about avoiding war and the kind of slaughter that took place in WW1,” said one Twitter user.

XR said the action aims to highlight the connection between rising global temperatures and an increase in the incidence of conflict and war.

The activists referenced a report commissioned by the Ministry of Defence, which warned of a “growing recognition that climate change may aggravate existing threats to international peace and security.”

