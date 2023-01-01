Extinction Rebellion says it will stop disruptive protests as ‘very little has changed’

Martin Evans
·4 min read
Extinction Rebellion is changing tack to mass protest outside parliament, rather than civil disruption - like this one inside the House of Commons in September
Extinction Rebellion is to temporarily halt its campaign of civil disruption after conceding “very little has changed” following four years of action.

The group, which has blocked traffic, damaged buildings and blockaded printing presses, said it would now switch to mass lawful protests in order to try and get its message across, in its new year message.

In a new year statement, Extinction Rebellion said despite its campaign “very little has changed” with emissions continuing to rise.

Extinction Rebellion is now calling for 100,000 people to surround parliament in April as part of a huge protest intended to persuade the government to take action.

It said: “As we ring in the new year, we make a controversial resolution to temporarily shift away from public disruption as a primary tactic.

“We recognise and celebrate the power of disruption to raise the alarm and believe that constantly evolving tactics is a necessary approach.

“What’s needed now most is to disrupt the abuse of power and imbalance, to bring about a transition to a fair society that works together to end the fossil fuel era. Our politicians, addicted to greed and bloated on profits won't do it without pressure.

“We must be radical in our response to this crisis and determined in our efforts to address the climate and ecological emergency, even if it means taking a different approach than before.”

The group said the “multiple crises” facing the country, such as the cost-of-living crisis and ongoing strikes provided “a unique opportunity to mobilise and move beyond traditional divides”.

Inviting people to join a mass protest in Westminster on April 21, the group said: “Surrounding the Houses of Parliament day after day in large numbers means we can leave the locks, glue and paint behind and instead demonstrate faith in a critical mass of people to create a moment that’s impossible to ignore.”

Just Stop Oil will continue its highly unpopular disruptive protests in 2023 - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Just Stop Oil will continue its highly unpopular disruptive protests in 2023 - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Meanwhile, activists from Just Stop Oil (JSO) signalled a continuation of their illegal activities calling on police officers and judges to “defect” and join its cause saying it was the only moral course of action left.

The group admitted in its new year message its tactics “would not be acceptable under normal circumstances” but that they had “no choice”.

The group, which caused mayhem across Britain by blocking roads and motorways, urged those working in law enforcement to turn a blind eye and stop locking up “brave students and pensioners”.

Almost 140 Just Stop Oil members were jailed or remanded during 2022, but in a new year statement its leaders suggested the campaign of civil disruption would continue.

They urged those working in the police and judiciary to “break the silence” by allowing the protests to take place.

The statement said: “You don’t have to arrest brave students and pensioners. You don’t have to lock up these courageous, skilled, loving members of society.

“If you choose to do that, know what you’re doing. You’re working for death, not life. For power and profit, not care and reason. Is that what you want your life’s legacy to be?

'Defection and resistance'

“If you make that terrible choice, you are complicit in signing the death sentences of billions of people in the years to come. You are allowing the breakdown of law and order on your watch. You will be complicit in genocide.

“In 2023, defection and resistance… are the only moral course of action for police and judiciary to take.”

Just Stop Oil is demanding a stop to all new oil and gas licences, accusing the government of committing “genocide”.

The new year message added: “Let us be clear. By continuing with new oil and gas projects, politicians are committing millions of people to suffer extreme weather events, such as floods, huge storms and prolonged drought.

“Millions of people will die, many more will be displaced from their homes and entire nations will be destroyed. New oil and gas is an act of genocide. This is the terrifying reality: we are living under a genocidal government.”

“As we welcome in the year ahead, everyone who recognises they are living in a pivotal moment, everyone who can see the impending and deadly threat, that we risk losing all we love, now has a duty to join those in civil resistance,” it added.

“The actions Just Stop Oil supporters take would not be acceptable under normal circumstances, but right now, ordinary people are left with no choice.

“This is not about polar bears and puffins, it’s about who gets to eat and how we will survive. Under British law people have a legal right to protect themselves, to protect the legacy of their ancestors who came before them and to protect the common inheritance of the people yet to come.”

