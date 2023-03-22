Extinction Rebellion protesters target London newspaper offices

Extinction Rebellion protesters target newspaper offices

Extinction Rebellion protesters have targeted the offices of several newspapers on a day of action by the climate campaigners.

Protesters threw green paint over the windows and outside walls of The Telegraph offices in London as protesters unfurled banners reading “Tell the Truth”.

The climate protesters also targeted the offices of the Daily Mail and News UK, which publishes the Sun.

The Metropolitan Police said seven arrests were made at the three locations on suspicion of criminal damage.

Extinction Rebellion protesters target newspaper offices

Sarah Montgomery, 72, who was among the Extinction Rebellion protesters holding a banner outside the offices of the Daily Telegraph, said other media outlets would also be targeted on Wednesday.

The action comes ahead of a major planned protest by dozens of climate campaign organisations in a month’s time.

“We're here because we believe the national press, including this newspaper whose offices are behind us, are not telling the truth about the extent to which we are in a climate emergency,” Ms Montomgery said.

“And if that were happening, the Government would be forced to be doing some very different things from what it's doing at the moment, which is clearly not enough.”