Extinction Rebellion in last-ditch protest to stop cycle lane from being ripped up in west London

Activists climbed onto a work van that had arrived to remove bollards lining the high street (Extinction Rebellion London / Twitter )

Extinction Rebellion activists have tried to block a cycle lane from being removed on a busy road in west London following a backlash over the plans.

Climate protesters took the High Street Kensington in a last-ditch attempt to stop the road’s cycle path from been torn up on Wednesday night.

They could be seen climbing onto a work van that had arrived to remove the bollards that lined the busy street.

“This cycle lane has to stay here for the local kids,” one XR activist said at the scene. “This is our red line - no more.”

Schoolchildren and their parents earlier joined protests aiming to prevent the cycle lanes being ripped out, only weeks after a £313,000 Government-funded trial began.

About 100 cyclists covered in tinsel rode along the same high street on Tuesday morning in a “festive joyride” organised by Fox primary school.

They pleaded with the Tory council, which planned to begin ripping up the lanes by Wednesday following complaints from hundreds of residents, to think again.

It comes as people were urged by the capital’s transport chief to continue to walk or cycle rather than flooding back onto public transport when the Covid restrictions were eased.

Protesters urged Kensington and Chelsea council to “please avoid regressive road infrastructure action” and said London roads “are for all users to share & enjoy safely”.

The lanes were only introduced from September 30 by the council after it received Government cash to encourage cycling and discourage car use.

But it said they would be removed from Wednesday after complaints from 322 residents and two local business groups.

Kensington and Chelsea council have been approached for comment following the latest protest.