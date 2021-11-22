Exterran Corporation Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) publishes its 2021 sustainability report, giving investors, customers, employees, vendors and other community stakeholders a closer look at the Company’s commitment to providing sustainable, environmentally conscious solutions for the oil, gas, water and power markets.



President and CEO Andrew Way says an eye on sustainability is the right way to do business. “We continue to align our business strategy with our sustainability goals, reviewing opportunities to further reduce our global impact on the environment and enhance our value to the communities we serve. We strive to positively influence on all aspects of ESG while creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

