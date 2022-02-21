Extensive storm to bombard the East Coast with impactful, wintry mess

Another far-reaching and messy storm will be impacting Eastern Canada this week, with the East Coast set to see effects moving in Tuesday afternoon. Heavy snow is expected for parts of New Brunswick and Newfoundland, while heavy rain will soak western areas of the latter and southern Maritimes. Some areas may also see ice. Temperatures will be on the climb this week, as well, soaring into the double digits for parts of the region by Wednesday. Because of the warmth and rain, flooding will be a concern due to the melting of the existing snowpack. There will also be intense wind gusts, which may bring power outages, with 60-90 km/h gusts at times, with the highest occurring over areas prone to enhanced southeasterlies. Needless to say, travel will become quite difficult during the storm. Special weather statements are in place for parts of New Brunswick and Newfoundland. More on the timing and impacts of this messy winter storm, below.

MUST SEE: Common household items that combat snow and ice

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: WARMTH ARRIVES AS POTENT STORM THREATENS HEAVY RAIN AND SNOW, RISK FOR FLOODING

Special weather statements are in place for northern New Brunswick and parts of Newfoundland ahead of the incoming storm. The disturbance emerging from the St. Lawrence Valley will bring snow to northern New Brunswick and P.E.I. starting Tuesday afternoon.

Warnings are likely to be issued as the storm approaches. Regardless of the type of precipitation, disruptions to mobility and transportation in general can be expected, and alternate plans should be considered.

ATLTIME

Over central regions of New Brunswick, the snow will begin Tuesday overnight, and should quickly transition to freezing rain and then to rain. However, over northern regions, the snow should intensify in the evening and be heavy at times through the overnight before changing to freezing rain. This freezing rain could persist until the system leaves the region in some northern areas, especially near the western Bay of Chaleur.

Story continues

Meanwhile, rain will then advance into P.E.I. in the overnight, with the chance of freezing rain during the transition, before inching into Nova Scotia for early Wednesday morning.

ATLRAIN

Rainfall amounts will be heaviest in southern Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and western Newfoundland. The latter may see upwards of 50 mm, while the former regions could see 20-30 mm through Wednesday. Due to the rising temperatures and existing snowpack, localized flooding will be a concern.

Snowfall totals could range from 5-20 cm in New Brunswick, with the greater accumulations in the northern sections. Parts of northern Newfoundland may also see upwards of 15 cm. Lesser amounts of 5-10 cm are expected in southern areas due to the rain expected.

Across the Gulf, light snow is expected to begin Tuesday overnight into early Wednesday morning in Newfoundland, then transitioning to rain by midday. The rain will become heavy, at times, by the afternoon.

ATLSNOW

As well, the storm will bring strong southeasterly winds starting Tuesday evening in the Maritimes and overnight in Newfoundland, gusting to 60-90 km/h, with the highest occurring over areas prone to enhanced southeasterlies.

P.E.I. may see a rain-snow mix Wednesday evening due to the tight temperature gradient, but will be short-lived. Conditions in most of the Maritimes will begin to improve during this time, however. Newfoundland will see an improvement in the overnight hours as the winds shift and the rain tapers to showers.

However, there will be some sea-effect snow in behind the system for western Newfoundland, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia Wednesday overnight into early Thursday morning.

ATLTEMPWED

Temperatures will be on the climb this week, as well, soaring into the double digits for parts of the region on Wednesday.

Beyond, a second system will move in late Friday night through Saturday morning but will take a more southerly track, bringing more widespread messy weather.

Check back for the latest on conditions across Atlantic Canada.